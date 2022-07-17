CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2023 Porsche Macan EV spotted again

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    319 Views
    2023 Porsche Macan EV spotted again

    The new Porsche Macan EV prototype model was recently spied undergoing tests once again with heavy camouflage in the Alps. In fact, the automaker has been testing it for more than a year and it appears that the electric SUV is inching closer to its final stages of testing. And given that, Porsche is likely to reveal the Macan EV sometime later this year.

    The new platform

    The Macan EV will be the first car under the Volkswagen Group to utilise the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) — jointly developed by Porsche and Audi. This luxury electric vehicle architecture supports different body styles, including saloons, estates, crossovers, and SUVs. Notably, it also uses technology similar to the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform.

    Porsche Macan Left Rear Three Quarter

    The exterior

    As seen in the spy photos, the Macan EV prototype is covered in thick body camouflage, especially the door panels, rear quarter glass, and taillights. It is further outfitted with a false front bumper and exhaust tips. However, the production-ready Macan EV is most likely to get a blanked-off front face and a split headlight setup.

    Porsche Macan Front View

    Speaking of the headlights, the all-electric Macan will feature Taycan-style four-pointed daytime driving lights, also doubling up as turn signals. Besides this, the front bumper is likely to house active air flaps and air curtains. If the spy shots are to go by, the latter are integrated into the headlights, which are located below daytime driving lights. At the back, it is expected to get an LED light bar incorporated into slim taillights.

    Porsche Macan Left Side View

    The interior

    The details about the interior of the Macan EV are unavailable yet. However, it is believed that its interior will benefit from the Taycan’s 16.8-inch curved driver display. Besides this, the electric Macan should come with all the bells and whistles and presumably more features than the on-sale combustion-powered Macan.

    Porsche Macan Rear View

    Electric powertrain

    Since the Macan EV will be based on PPE, it will also leverage the 800V charging technology (like the e-tron GT and Taycan) with a charging capacity rated at 350kW. Since PPE also supports both RWD and AWD drivetrains, the Macan EV base trim could be offered with an RWD setup, whereas the range-topping trims with an AWD setup. It is worth noting that Porsche intends to retail the good old petrol-powered Macan alongside the all-new electric Macan.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Ola teases new electric sports car

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Porsche Macan Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27thJUN
    View All SUV Cars
    Audi A8 L

    Audi A8 L

    ₹ 1.29 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen C3
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.00 - 7.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • porsche-cars
    • other brands
    Porsche Cayenne

    Porsche Cayenne

    ₹ 1.26 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Porsche-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2023 Porsche Macan EV spotted again