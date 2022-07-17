2023 Porsche Macan EV spotted again

The new Porsche Macan EV prototype model was recently spied undergoing tests once again with heavy camouflage in the Alps. In fact, the automaker has been testing it for more than a year and it appears that the electric SUV is inching closer to its final stages of testing. And given that, Porsche is likely to reveal the Macan EV sometime later this year.

The new platform

The Macan EV will be the first car under the Volkswagen Group to utilise the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) — jointly developed by Porsche and Audi. This luxury electric vehicle architecture supports different body styles, including saloons, estates, crossovers, and SUVs. Notably, it also uses technology similar to the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform.

The exterior

As seen in the spy photos, the Macan EV prototype is covered in thick body camouflage, especially the door panels, rear quarter glass, and taillights. It is further outfitted with a false front bumper and exhaust tips. However, the production-ready Macan EV is most likely to get a blanked-off front face and a split headlight setup.

Speaking of the headlights, the all-electric Macan will feature Taycan-style four-pointed daytime driving lights, also doubling up as turn signals. Besides this, the front bumper is likely to house active air flaps and air curtains. If the spy shots are to go by, the latter are integrated into the headlights, which are located below daytime driving lights. At the back, it is expected to get an LED light bar incorporated into slim taillights.

The interior

The details about the interior of the Macan EV are unavailable yet. However, it is believed that its interior will benefit from the Taycan’s 16.8-inch curved driver display. Besides this, the electric Macan should come with all the bells and whistles and presumably more features than the on-sale combustion-powered Macan.

Electric powertrain

Since the Macan EV will be based on PPE, it will also leverage the 800V charging technology (like the e-tron GT and Taycan) with a charging capacity rated at 350kW. Since PPE also supports both RWD and AWD drivetrains, the Macan EV base trim could be offered with an RWD setup, whereas the range-topping trims with an AWD setup. It is worth noting that Porsche intends to retail the good old petrol-powered Macan alongside the all-new electric Macan.