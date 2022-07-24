CarWale
    Last unit of Ford EcoSport produced; ends Ford’s India operations

    Jay Shah

    - Sanand and Chennai plants shut down

    - Ford India will continue to provide service, aftermarket parts, and warranty for all its vehicles

    Back in September 2021, Ford India announced its withdrawal from India operations. Now, the carmaker has finally closed its manufacturing operations at its Chennai plant with the last unit of the EcoSport rolling off the production line. This marks the end of all domestic and export operations of the automaker in India. 

    Ford India operated two plants in the country, wherein the plant at Sanand, Gujarat was the first to shut down as the facility produced India-specific models – Figo and Aspire. The second plant in Chennai manufactured the EcoSport SUV which continued its operations until Q1 2022 to cater to international exports. However, with the rollout of the last unit of the EcoSport, Ford has now ceased its production affairs in the country. 

    The exit of the American carmaker from India pertains to the dropped Mahindra-Ford partnership that was announced in October 2019 and called off on 31 December, 2020. The carmaker retailed the Ford Figo, Ford Aspire, Ford Freestyle, Ford Endeavour, and Ford EcoSport in the country. 

    The last product launched by Ford India was the Ford Figo with an automatic transmission in July 2022. The carmaker introduced a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission that was mated to the 1.2-litre petrol engine. The motor produced 95bhp and 119Nm of peak torque. 

