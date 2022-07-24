Mahindra teases five new electric vehicles ahead of its debut on 15 August

- First in line of new BEVs from Mahindra

- Expected to go into production from 2023

Mahindra has teased five new electric vehicles ahead of their global debut in the UK on 15 August. During its annual results press conference, Mahindra announced that it was venturing into this sphere and that it would showcase five concepts in August.

In the teaser video, we can see a small SUV, Crossover, two coupe SUVs and what appears to be a vehicle with a trophy truck-like design. It had to be SUVs dominating the range both given Mahindra’s brand identity and the global surge in demand for such vehicles.

The smaller size of the first two vehicles is indicative of an India-relevant compact SUV (possibly the XUV400) and a Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos rivalling electric vehicle respectively. Mahindra has already teased some parts of their interiors and the design of the wheels.

We will be at the unveiling of these vehicles on August 15 in the UK so stay tuned to our social media handles for all the updates.