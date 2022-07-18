CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Hyundai Tucson bookings open; launch next month

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    290 Views
    New Hyundai Tucson bookings open; launch next month

    - The India-spec new-gen Hyundai Tucson was unveiled earlier this month

    - Prices of the updated model will be announced on 4 August

    Hyundai India has officially commenced bookings of the new Tucson for an amount of Rs 50,000. The model, that will be launched in India in the first week of August, was unveiled earlier this month.

    Under the hood, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson is available with 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. The petrol motor, which produces 154bhp and 192Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic unit, while the diesel motor, which produces 184bhp and 416Nm of torque, is mated to an eight-speed automatic unit.

    In terms of exterior design, the Hyundai Tucson gets a new dark chrome grille with integrated LED DRLs, a split headlamp design, new front and rear bumpers, new 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, toothy LED tail lights, Hyundai logo on the windshield, rear wiper hidden below the spoiler, and contrast-coloured skid plates.

    Inside, the upcoming generation of the Hyundai Tucson will be equipped with a dual-tone interior theme, a four-spoke steering wheel, a fully-digital instrument console, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, ambient lighting, a cooled glove-box, BlueLink connectivity, drive modes, terrain modes, electrically-adjustable front seats, and ventilated front seats. Once launched, the new Tucson will rival the Volkswagen Tiguan, Jeep Compass, and the Citroen C5 Aircross.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Skoda updates its Karoq SUV

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai New Tucson Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7213 Views
    27 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

    ₹ 4.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen C3
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.00 - 7.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7213 Views
    27 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Hyundai Tucson bookings open; launch next month