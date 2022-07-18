New Hyundai Tucson bookings open; launch next month

- The India-spec new-gen Hyundai Tucson was unveiled earlier this month

- Prices of the updated model will be announced on 4 August

Hyundai India has officially commenced bookings of the new Tucson for an amount of Rs 50,000. The model, that will be launched in India in the first week of August, was unveiled earlier this month.

Under the hood, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson is available with 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. The petrol motor, which produces 154bhp and 192Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic unit, while the diesel motor, which produces 184bhp and 416Nm of torque, is mated to an eight-speed automatic unit.

In terms of exterior design, the Hyundai Tucson gets a new dark chrome grille with integrated LED DRLs, a split headlamp design, new front and rear bumpers, new 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, toothy LED tail lights, Hyundai logo on the windshield, rear wiper hidden below the spoiler, and contrast-coloured skid plates.

Inside, the upcoming generation of the Hyundai Tucson will be equipped with a dual-tone interior theme, a four-spoke steering wheel, a fully-digital instrument console, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, ambient lighting, a cooled glove-box, BlueLink connectivity, drive modes, terrain modes, electrically-adjustable front seats, and ventilated front seats. Once launched, the new Tucson will rival the Volkswagen Tiguan, Jeep Compass, and the Citroen C5 Aircross.