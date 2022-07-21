New Mahindra Scorpio-N AT and 4x4 variant prices start at Rs 15.45 lakh

- Bookings for the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will begin on 30 July

- Deliveries of the model will begin on 26 September

The introductory prices of the automatic, 4x4, and six-seat variants of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N have been announced, starting at Rs 15.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The automatic variants command a premium of Rs 1.96 lakh over their manual counterparts, while the 4WD variants will command a premium of Rs 2.45 lakh over the respective 2WD variants. Similarly, the six-seat versions of the Scorpio-N will cost Rs 20,000 more than the seven-seat versions. Bookings of the new-gen SUV will begin at 11 AM on 30 July online and simultaneously at Mahindra dealerships, with deliveries scheduled to commence on 26 September.

According to Mahindra, the prices of the 2022 Scorpio-N will be valid for the first 25,000 bookings on a first-come-first-serve basis. The brand plans to roll out 20,000 units of the Scorpio-N in the initial period, up to December 2022. Prices of the manual transmission were announced on 27 June, while test drives commenced on 5 July in 30 cities. Customers will have an option of editing their choice of variant booked on 30 July, up to the midnight of 15 August.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N will be available in seven colours including Dazzling Silver, Deep Forest, Grand Canyon, Everest White, Napoli Black, Red Rage, and Royal Gold. Customers will be able to choose from five variants including Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the new Mahindra ScorpioN AT, six-seat, and 4x4 variants (all prices, ex-showroom):

Scorpio N Petrol AT Z4: Rs 15.45 lakh

Scorpio N Petrol AT Z8: Rs 18.95 lakh

Scorpio N Petrol AT Z8L: Rs 20.95 lakh

Scorpio N Petrol AT Z8L 6S: Rs 21.15 lakh

Scorpio N Diesel AT Z4: Rs 15.95 lakh

Scorpio N Diesel AT Z4 4WD: Rs 18.40 lakh

Scorpio N Diesel AT Z6: Rs 16.95 lakh

Scorpio N Diesel AT Z8: Rs 19.45 lakh

Scorpio N Diesel AT Z8L: Rs 21.45 lakh

Scorpio N Diesel AT Z8L 6S: Rs 21.65 lakh

Scorpio N Diesel AT Z8 4WD: Rs 21.90 lakh

Scorpio N Diesel AT Z8L 4WD: Rs 23.90 lakh