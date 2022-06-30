New Mahindra Scorpio N test drives to be available in 30 cities

- 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N test drives to begin on 5 July

- Prices of the MT seven-seat variants have been announced

Mahindra officially launched the 2022 Scorpio N in India earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Indian automobile brand has announced a slew of other important timelines related to the new Scorpio N, including booking and delivery details.

The new Mahindra Scorpio N will be available for test drives in 30 cities to begin with, including regions such as Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai MMR, Ahmedabad, Pune, Lucknow, Chennai, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kolkata, Ludhiana, Indore, Jalandhar, Bhubaneshwar, Guwahati, Surat, Ranchi, Patna, Coimbatore, Vadodra, Raipur, Cochin, Nagpur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Visakhapatnam, Amritsar, Jammu, and Kanpur.

In terms of powertrains, the Mahindra Scorpio N will be offered with a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.0-litre mHawk diesel engine, with the latter being offered in two states of tune. Transmission options include six-speed manual and automatic units.

Variant options for the Mahindra Scorpio N will include Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. Customers will be able to choose from seven colours; Dazzling Silver, Deep Forest, Grand Canyon, Everest White, Napoli Black, Red Rage, and Royal Gold.