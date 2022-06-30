CarWale
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder to be unveiled in India tomorrow

    Nikhil Puthran

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder to be unveiled in India tomorrow

    - To be launched around the festive season 

    - To be exported from India 

    The much-awaited mid-sized SUV from Toyota, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be officially unveiled in India tomorrow. Starting August 2022, the new SUV will be manufactured at the company’s facility in Bidadi, Karnataka. Further, the upcoming new model from Toyota is expected to be launched around the festive season this year. This new mid-size SUV will also spawn a Maruti variant under the Toyota-Suzuki partnership agreement.

    As seen in the spy shots, the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is expected to get split LED headlamps and a new single-slat gloss-black grille with a chrome insert. The vehicle is expected to be offered in both monotone and dual-tone colour options. The vehicle will get all the modern styling elements in the form of wide wheel arch claddings, contrast-coloured skid plates, dual-tone alloy wheels, and C-shaped LED taillights. 

    As for the interior, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is likely to get a dual-tone black and brown theme with silver colour inserts. Additionally, the feature list will include a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, 360-degree camera, and connected car technology. 

    Post its debut, the upcoming Toyota mid-sized SUV will compete against the likes of the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta in India. 

     Previous 
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched in India at Rs 7.99 lakh
     Next 
    New Mahindra Scorpio N test drives to be available in 30 cities

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Gallery

