Mahindra Scorpio-N deliveries to commence in the festive season

- Available in 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine option

- Automatic variants and 4x4 version prices to be announced on 21 July

India’s popular utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra has launched the Scorpio-N at an introductory starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The vehicle has been introduced in five variants – Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. It is worth noting that the introductory prices are applicable on first 25,000 bookings. The company has announced prices only for the manual transmission variants, while prices for automatic and 4x4 versions will be announced on 21 July 2022.

Bookings for the Scorpio-N will commence on 30 July from 11.00 am onwards and interested customers can book the vehicle via Mahindra dealerships or the official website. The new model will be available for test drives in a phased manner, starting 5 July in 30 cities and the rest of the country by 15 July. Post booking confirmation the company will provide a two-week window to amend their choice of variant and colour, if they wish to. The deliveries for the new Scorpio-N will commence in the festive season.

Interestingly, Mahindra will unveil the Scorpio-N in Nepal and South Africa. Further, the company also plans to introduce the new model in Australia and New Zealand. We are the first ones to reveal the variant-wise feature list and you can learn more about it here.