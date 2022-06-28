CarWale
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder teased again; to be unveiled later this week

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,201 Views
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder teased again; to be unveiled later this week

    - The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will debut on 1 July, 2022

    - The model will also spawn a Maruti Suzuki derivative

    Toyota has released another teaser of the upcoming Urban Cruiser Hyryder ahead of its unveiling that will take place on 1 July. The model is a mid-size SUV that will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, Volkswagen Taigun, and the Skoda Kushaq.

    As seen in the teaser image, the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will get a thick single-slat grille with a faux carbon-fibre finish and a chrome insert, split headlamps, projector headlight, a honey-comb design for the air vents, silver skid plate, and black elements including the ORVMs and A-pillar.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Left Front Three Quarter

    Previous teaser images of the 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder revealed that the model will get new dual-tone alloy wheels, squared wheel cladding, wrap-around LED tail lights, hybrid badging on the front door, and a black roof. The interiors of the model were recently teased too.

    Under the hood, the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid motors in tow. Production of this model is scheduled to begin in August.

     Previous 
    New Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8L 4Xplor – Now in Pictures
     Next 
    Mahindra Scorpio-N deliveries to commence during the festive season

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    1745 Views
    11 Likes

