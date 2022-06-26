Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder interior teased ahead of official debut

- To sport dual-tone theme and a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system

- Will get connected car tech features

Toyota India is all set to unveil its new Urban Cruiser Hyryder mid-size SUV on 1 July. While the previous teaser video revealed exterior styling elements like split headlamp setup and a dual-tone paint scheme, the new teaser gives us a glimpse of the Hyryder’s interior.

The interior of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will sport a dual-tone black and brown colour them with silver colour inserts. The video indicates soft-touch material on the lower portion of the dashboard and on the door pads which is likely to lend an upmarket feel to the cabin.

Besides this, one can see the familiar nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is likely to be sourced from the recently launched Maruti models along with similar controls for HVAC system. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will also get connected car tech features like remote lock/unlock and remote ac on/off.

As for the powertrain, the Hyryder is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine in mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid versions.