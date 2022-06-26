CarWale
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder interior teased ahead of official debut

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,678 Views
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder interior teased ahead of official debut

    - To sport dual-tone theme and a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system 

    - Will get connected car tech features 

    Toyota India is all set to unveil its new Urban Cruiser Hyryder mid-size SUV on 1 July. While the previous teaser video revealed exterior styling elements like split headlamp setup and a dual-tone paint scheme, the new teaser gives us a glimpse of the Hyryder’s interior. 

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Dashboard

    The interior of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will sport a dual-tone black and brown colour them with silver colour inserts. The video indicates soft-touch material on the lower portion of the dashboard and on the door pads which is likely to lend an upmarket feel to the cabin. 

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Infotainment System

    Besides this, one can see the familiar nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is likely to be sourced from the recently launched Maruti models along with similar controls for HVAC system. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will also get connected car tech features like remote lock/unlock and remote ac on/off. 

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Front View

    As for the powertrain, the Hyryder is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine in mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid versions. 

