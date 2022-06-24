CarWale
    New Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder teased; to be unveiled on 1 July

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    672 Views
    New Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder teased; to be unveiled on 1 July

    - The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will also spawn a Maruti sibling

    - Production of the mid-size SUV will commence in August

    Toyota Kirloslar Motor has released the first teaser of the upcoming Urban Cruiser Hyryder mid-size SUV. The model is set to be unveiled on 1 July, 2022; followed by the commencement of production in August this year.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Front View

    Earlier today, Toyota also confirmed that the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be exported from India after it is produced at the brand’s factory located in Bidadi, Karnataka, details of which are available here. The front design of the model was previously leaked, and you can read all about it here

    Coming to the teaser, the new Urban Cruiser Hyryder from Toyota India will feature a split LED headlamp setup, a thick single slat gloss-black grille with a chrome insert, contrast-coloured front skid plate, a honeycomb design for the air dam, blacked-out roof, dual-tone alloy wheels, hybrid badging on the front doors, plastic wheel arch cladding, a chrome strip for the boot lid, and two-piece tail lights with C-shaped LED patterns.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Right Front Three Quarter

    While details regarding the powertrain details of the 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder remain unknown at the moment, we expect 1.5-litre petrol engine to be offered in two variants including mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid. This model will also spawn a Maruti mid-size SUV, and to know more about this model, click here.

    • Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Left Front Three Quarter
