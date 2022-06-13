Toyota’s new mid-size SUV leaked ahead of debut

- The Toyota mid-size SUV will also spawn a Maruti version

- The model will be unveiled on 1 July

Ahead of its debut scheduled to take place on 1 July 2022, the front design of the Toyota mid-size SUV has been leaked on the web. A single image of the model is likely to have been taken during the car's promotional shoot.

As seen in the leaked image, the upcoming Toyota SUV, which will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, features a split headlamp design, sleek LED DRLs on either side, a thick single slat glossy black grille with a chrome insert, rectangular main headlight cluster, a large air dam, contrast-coloured skid plates, roof rails, and a glossy black finish for the roof and ORVMs.

We expect the new Toyota mid-size SUV to come equipped with a range of features such as an electric sunroof, a Heads-Up Display (HUD), a 360-degree camera, connected car technology, and a large touchscreen infotainment system. The company could also offer ADAS.

Powertrain details of the 2022 Toyota mid-size SUV remain unknown at the moment, although the model could feature the 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine paired with manual and automatic transmissions. Once launched, the Toyota mid-size SUV will rival the MG Astor, Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, and the Skoda Kushaq.

