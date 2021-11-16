Toyota trademarks Urban Cruiser ‘Hyryder’ name

- Could be offered as a special variant

It’s over a year since Toyota Kirloskar Motor introduced the Urban Cruiser in the compact SUV segment. The carmaker has now trademarked the name ‘Urban Cruiser Hyryder’ hinting at a special edition of the SUV in the works. Currently, the Urban Cruiser is offered in three variants – Mid, High, and Premium.

Although not much is known about the ‘Hyryder’, we expect it to be adorned with cosmetic highlights. Following the Innova Crysta and the Fortuner, the Urban Cruiser along with the Glanza has managed to garner decent sales figures for the carmaker in the past few months. The feature highlights of the Urban Cruiser include LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, dual-tone interiors, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, a push start/stop button, and rain-sensing wipers. We have driven the Toyota Urban Cruiser and you can read our first-drive review here.

Also in the pipeline is a new model, the Toyota Belta that is expected to be launched in the coming months. The Toyota Belta will essentially be the re-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz mid-size sedan and will be the third model under the Toyota-Suzuki alliance. Mechanically, the Belta will be similar to the Ciaz and is expected to get the same powertrain options. To know more about the upcoming model, click here.

The Urban Cruiser is powered by the Brezza-sourced 1.5-litre K-Series engine that generates 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. The motor can be had with a five-speed manual or an automatic transmission. The rivals to the compact SUV include the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, and the Mahindra XUV300.