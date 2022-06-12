CarWale
    Delhi International Airport opts for 62 EVs to curb emissions

    Gajanan Kashikar

    394 Views
    Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has made an announcement to deploy 62 electric vehicles for the airside operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the coming months. This initiative is a part of the Green Transportation Program to adopt electric mobility.

    As claimed, these 62 EVs will help reduce about 1,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions every year. Regarding charging, DIAL will install high-voltage fast-chargers at various locations for the EVs and other airport stakeholders. It further aims to convert all vehicles in its combustion-powered fleet to electric vehicles in a phased manner.

    Meanwhile, DIAL has also worked with various OEMs to modify these 62 EVs and outfitted them with airport-specific equipment to make them suitable for airside operations.

    In other news, DIAL has set a goal to become a ‘Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport’ by 2030. For this, it is planning to source 100 per cent renewable energy and utilise it for charging the electric vehicles.

