New Mahindra Scorpio-N features leaked ahead of launch

Mahindra is all set to introduce the 2022 Scorpio-N and announce its prices on 27 June, 2022. Ahead of its official debut, more details including a wide range of features have been leaked courtesy of the owner’s manual that was posted on the web.

As seen in the leaked images, the new Mahindra Scorpio-N will get a lengthy list of features. On the outside, the model will get a shark-fin antenna, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, vertically stacked LED tail lights, rear wiper and washer, tail-gate mounted number plate recess, and rear parking sensors.

Inside, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will come equipped with a front and rear camera, front arm-rest with storage function, cruise control, wireless charger, traction control, hill descent control, TPMS, an engine start-stop button, AC vents and Type-C charging port for the second row, 4WD system called 4Xplor mode, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, and a manual IRVM. Also on offer will be two different designs for the instrument console based on the choice of variant.

Under the hood, the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options have been confirmed in the leaked data, which include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. The company continues to tease the interiors of the model, details of which are available here.

