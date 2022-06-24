Mercedes-AMG GLE and GLE Coupé Edition 55 unveiled

German auto major Mercedes-AMG is celebrating its 55th anniversary this year. On this occasion, it has unveiled the exclusive ‘Edition 55’ models based on the GLE and GLE Coupé. The 53, 63, and 63 S versions of the GLE and GLE Coupé, which have been bestowed with a few bespoke elements, are available to order in some western markets only until the end of 2022.

For starters, Mercedes-AMG is offering the GLE and GLE Coupé Edition 55 with two paint options — Diamond White Bright and Obsidian Black. These models also get 22-inch AMG-forged alloy wheels in matte Tantalum Grey, while the wheel hub caps feature ‘Edition 55’ lettering. Besides this, the lower sections of the doors adorn the AMG emblem decals.

Furthermore, these special edition models are equipped with the AMG Night Package. With this package, both models get gloss black treatment on a few exterior parts, depending on the paint job. For instance, the front splitter, side-view mirror caps, window frames, and the rear bumper come in glossy black colour. Additionally, the rear window glasses come with tinted film, whereas the exhaust tips are finished in black chrome.

Irrespective of the body style and version, the interior of the GLE features a dual-tone black and red interior. The black floor mats, too, come with contrast red stitching and the ‘Edition 55’ lettering in red. The AMG steering wheel in Dinamica microfibre further adorns the ‘AMG’ and ‘55’ badges, while the door sill trim gets illuminated AMG lettering. Meanwhile, the seats use AMG Red Pepper and Black Nappa leather upholstery. Not to mention, the centre hand-rest gets an embossed AMG crest.

Moreover, Mercedes-AMG will provide a high-grade AMG indoor car cover with the Edition 55 GLE and GLE Coupé models.