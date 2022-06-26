New Mahindra Scorpio N to be launched in India tomorrow

- The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N will be sold alongside the Scorpio Classic

- The new-gen model will be offered in five variants

Mahindra is all set to announce the prices of the new Scorpio N in the country tomorrow. The exterior design of the next-gen SUV was unveiled in May, while the interiors were revealed earlier this month, details of which are available here.

Courtesy of leaked data, we already know that the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N will be offered in five variants, details of which can be read here. The model will be powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, with the latter being available in two states of tune. Transmission options will include six-speed manual and automatic units, while a 4WD system will be offered with higher variants of the diesel versions. To know more about the power output of the new Scorpio N, click here.

In terms of design, the new Mahindra Scorpio N, which will be sold alongside the Scorpio Classic (current-gen Scorpio), gets the signature six-slat grille with chrome inserts, new LED projector headlamps, fog lights with C-shaped LED DRLs, new front and rear bumpers, contrast-coloured skid plates and roof rails, new dual-tone alloy wheels, new LED tail lights, rear wiper and washer, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, and a shark-fin antenna.

Inside, the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio N will come equipped with an electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a Sony-sourced music system, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, dual-tone interior theme, a revised centre console, a new flat-bottom steering wheel, AdrenoX connected car technology, an engine start-stop button, as well as front and rear cameras. The model will be offered in six-seat and seven-seat configurations.