CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Mahindra Scorpio N to be launched in India tomorrow

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,279 Views
    New Mahindra Scorpio N to be launched in India tomorrow

    - The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N will be sold alongside the Scorpio Classic

    - The new-gen model will be offered in five variants

    Mahindra is all set to announce the prices of the new Scorpio N in the country tomorrow. The exterior design of the next-gen SUV was unveiled in May, while the interiors were revealed earlier this month, details of which are available here.

    Courtesy of leaked data, we already know that the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N will be offered in five variants, details of which can be read here. The model will be powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, with the latter being available in two states of tune. Transmission options will include six-speed manual and automatic units, while a 4WD system will be offered with higher variants of the diesel versions. To know more about the power output of the new Scorpio N, click here.

    In terms of design, the new Mahindra Scorpio N, which will be sold alongside the Scorpio Classic (current-gen Scorpio), gets the signature six-slat grille with chrome inserts, new LED projector headlamps, fog lights with C-shaped LED DRLs, new front and rear bumpers, contrast-coloured skid plates and roof rails, new dual-tone alloy wheels, new LED tail lights, rear wiper and washer, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, and a shark-fin antenna.

    Inside, the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio N will come equipped with an electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a Sony-sourced music system, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, dual-tone interior theme, a revised centre console, a new flat-bottom steering wheel, AdrenoX connected car technology, an engine start-stop button, as well as front and rear cameras. The model will be offered in six-seat and seven-seat configurations.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder interior teased ahead of official debut
     Next 
    2022 Goodwood FoS — Polestar 5 four-door GT prototype debuts with 872bhp

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Scorpio N Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5196 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5196 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Mahindra Scorpio N to be launched in India tomorrow