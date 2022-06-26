2022 Goodwood FoS — Polestar 5 four-door GT prototype debuts with 872bhp

- Features an advanced 800V charging architecture

- New two-motor setup being developed in-house

Carmakers around the globe are showcasing their new and upcoming offerings at the prestigious Goodwood Festival of Speed in the United Kingdom. In line with it, Polestar has showcased its performance electric car prototype, the Polestar 5 4-door GT. In fact, this prototype model even participated in Goodwood’s famous hill climb event.

It is worth noting that the firm's engineers in Sweden are developing a new electric powertrain for Polestar 5. The electric four-door GT will get a dual-motor setup (one motor each on the front and rear axle) connected to an 800-volt charging architecture. With these motors, the company intends to achieve an overall power output of 872bhp and 900Nm of torque. That said, the brand’s research and development facility in the United Kingdom is overseeing the design and development of the Polestar 5.

Speaking about Polestar 5’s new powertrain, Jörg Brandscheid, CTO and Head of R&D, Polestar, said, “The new powertrain we are working on will set a new brand benchmark in our high-performing cars. Combining strong electric motor engineering ability with advances in light-weight platform technology is leading to truly stunning driver’s cars.”

Meanwhile, Polestar aims to introduce three new offerings over the next three years, starting with the Polestar 3, Polestar 4, and then the Polestar 5. The world premiere of Polestar 3, the Swedish automaker’s first electric SUV, is scheduled for October 2022.