CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2022 Goodwood FoS — Polestar 5 four-door GT prototype debuts with 872bhp

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    225 Views
    2022 Goodwood FoS — Polestar 5 four-door GT prototype debuts with 872bhp

    - Features an advanced 800V charging architecture

    - New two-motor setup being developed in-house

    Carmakers around the globe are showcasing their new and upcoming offerings at the prestigious Goodwood Festival of Speed in the United Kingdom. In line with it, Polestar has showcased its performance electric car prototype, the Polestar 5 4-door GT. In fact, this prototype model even participated in Goodwood’s famous hill climb event.

    Volvo Right Front Three Quarter

    It is worth noting that the firm's engineers in Sweden are developing a new electric powertrain for Polestar 5. The electric four-door GT will get a dual-motor setup (one motor each on the front and rear axle) connected to an 800-volt charging architecture. With these motors, the company intends to achieve an overall power output of 872bhp and 900Nm of torque. That said, the brand’s research and development facility in the United Kingdom is overseeing the design and development of the Polestar 5.

    Volvo Rear View

    Speaking about Polestar 5’s new powertrain, Jörg Brandscheid, CTO and Head of R&D, Polestar, said, “The new powertrain we are working on will set a new brand benchmark in our high-performing cars. Combining strong electric motor engineering ability with advances in light-weight platform technology is leading to truly stunning driver’s cars.”

    Volvo Right Front Three Quarter

    Meanwhile, Polestar aims to introduce three new offerings over the next three years, starting with the Polestar 3, Polestar 4, and then the Polestar 5. The world premiere of Polestar 3, the Swedish automaker’s first electric SUV, is scheduled for October 2022.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic spied testing in India once again

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thJUN
    View All Popular Cars
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volvo-cars
    • other brands
    Volvo XC40

    Volvo XC40

    ₹ 44.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volvo-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2022 Goodwood FoS — Polestar 5 four-door GT prototype debuts with 872bhp