Mahindra Scorpio Classic spied testing in India once again

- Changes are likely to be limited to cosmetic and feature upgrades

- It will be sold alongside the new Scorpio-N

Indian utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra will launch the much-awaited Scorpio-N in the country on 27 June. The current generation model will get mild cosmetic upgrades and will be sold as the Scorpio Classic. The Scorpio Classic is expected to be offered in two variant options and you can read about it here. This time around, the Scorpio Classic test mule has been spotted in red colour.

The SUV will get a tweaked grille along with the new Mahindra badge for freshness. The bumper is expected to get a mild update and will feature a sleek horizontal LED DRL strip on either side. As for the sides, the Scorpio Classic is expected to get wider cladding and redesigned two-tone five-spoke alloy wheel pattern. Changes in the rear are expected to be limited to the new Mahindra logo and the new Scorpio Classic badging.

As for the interior, the Scorpio Classic is expected to retain the layout of the current model. That said, the Scorpio Classic might get mild upgrades in the form of an updated touchscreen infotainment unit and standard safety features such as multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and more.

Under the hood, the Scorpio Classic is expected to be powered by the Thar-sourced 2.2-litre mHawk 130 diesel engine that generates 130bhp and 300Nm of peak torque. This engine will come mated to a six-speed manual transmission. More details on the Scorpio Classic will be known in the days to come.

Image Source - RL