New Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8L 4Xplor – Now in Pictures

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N is finally here! With prices starting at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom), Mahindra has revealed the prices for all manual variants of the SUV. Available in five variants and seven exterior shades, the Scorpio-N is sure to attract buyers from all segments. While the prices of the automatic and 4WD variants are slated to be announced on 21 July, we tell you what these versions have to offer.

Starting with the front, the Scorpio wears a new face that is dominated by a bigger front grille with six vertical chrome slats flanked by dual-barrel projector headlamps. Further down, the LED fog lamp housing is surrounded by DRLs. The centre of the bumper gets air inlets and a silver bash plate at the bottom. Overall, the Scorpio-N looks fresh, imposing, and maintains the tall butch stance.

Moving to the side, the kinked window line represents the Scorpio’s tail which is an interesting addition. Then, there are the 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels that are offered with the automatic variants of the higher Z8 and Z8L variants. The plastic cladding around the wheel arches and on the lower portion of the doors makes the Scorpio-N look muscular.

At the back, the vertically-stacked tail lamps immediately grab attention while the chrome insert on the bumper along with the silver skid plate completes the posterior of the Scorpio-N. The boot door continues to open sideways and the ‘4Xplor’ badge on the rear denotes the four-wheel-drive configuration.

Enter the cabin of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N and its looks premium and upmarket with the dual-tone black and brown theme. The flat-bottom steering is sourced from the XUV700 while the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system is powered by AdrenoX. The top-spec variants also get an electrically-adjustable driver seat with lumbar support as well as a fully-digital instrument cluster.

The seating options for the Scorpio-N include six- and seven-seat layouts with the middle row available in either bench or captain-type seats. These also get one-touch tumble function for easy access to the third-row seats which are again front-facing. Other highlights of the Scorpio-N’s cabin are an electric sunroof, 12-speaker Sony stereo system, dual-zone climate control with aircon vents for the second-row occupants, front and rear parking cameras, wireless charging, a cooled glovebox, and wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

In terms of safety, the Scorpio-N is equipped with six airbags, driver drowsiness detection, a tyre pressure monitoring system, hill hold and hill-descent control, rear parking sensors, ABS, ISOFIX anchorages, and disc brakes for all four wheels.

As for the powertrain, the gasoline iteration of the Scorpio-N is powered by a 2.0-litre engine with an output of 197bhp and 370Nm of torque (380Nm for AT versions). It can be had in six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmissions.