    2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder to be unveiled tomorrow

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will also spawn a Maruti derivative

    - The model will come equipped with AWD among other features

    Toyota is all set to unveil the 2022 Urban Cruiser Hyryder in the country tomorrow. The carmaker has already released numerous teasers that have revealed key features of the upcoming mid-size SUV.

    Exterior highlights of the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will include split LED headlamps, a thick single slat grille with a chrome insert, chrome surrounds for the headlight clusters, honeycomb design for the air dam, contrast-coloured skid plates, hybrid badging on the front fender, dual-tone alloy wheels, C-shaped wraparound LED tail lights, a chrome strip above the tail gate-mounted number plate recess, black ORVMs and roof, plastic cladding all around, and vertically-mounted reflectors on the rear bumper. Also on offer could be a 360-degree camera.

    Inside, the 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will come equipped with a dual-tone interior theme with silver inserts, a large freestanding touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Suzuki Connect telematics, and HVAC controls borrowed from other Maruti models. Yes, the model will also spawn a Maruti Suzuki derivative that has already been spotted testing on public roads.

    Under the hood, we expect the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder to be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid systems. Once launched, the model will rival the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, and the MG Astor. An AWD system has been confirmed.

     Next 
    New Mahindra Scorpio-N first drive review to go live tomorrow

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Gallery

