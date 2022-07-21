CarWale
    Mercedes-Benz EQS to be launched in India on 24 August

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The all-electric EQS will be available in the AMG 53 4Matic+ variant at launch

    - The model is essentially the EV version of the S-Class

    Mercedes-Benz India has officially confirmed that it will bring its second all-electric product to India after the EQC, which is called the EQS. The model, which is essentially an electric version of the S-Class, will be launched in the country on 24 August.

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Right Rear Three Quarter

    Mercedes-Benz will introduce the EQS model with the price announcement of the AMG 53 4Matic+ variant which will be a CBU model, while we expect the 580 and 450+ variants to be CKD units, with a launch likely to take place around the festive season.

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Dashboard

    Powering the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ will be a 107.8kWh battery pack that produces 649bhp and 950Nm of torque. The model can sprint from 0-100kmph in just 3.8 seconds, and the model can return a range of up to 570kms on a single charge. The Mercedes-Benz EQS was listed on the brand’s Indian website last year.

