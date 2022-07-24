CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Volvo XC40 Recharge to be launched in India next week

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    574 Views
    Volvo XC40 Recharge to be launched in India next week

    - Will be assembled in India 

    - Deliveries are expected to commence in October

    Post much wait, Volvo will announce prices for its all-electric SUV, the XC40 Recharge on 26 July. The deliveries for the vehicle will commence in October 2022. Interestingly, the Volvo XC40 Recharge will be locally assembled at the company’s facility in Hosakote, Bengaluru. 

    Mechanically, the upcoming Volvo XC40 Recharge gets two electric motors which are powered by a 78kWh battery pack to generate 402bhp and 660Nm of torque. The electric vehicle is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in 4.9-seconds, while the top speed is electronically restricted to 180kmph. Volvo claims that the XC40 Recharge will deliver a driving range of 418kms according to the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) cycle. 

    Post launch, the XC40 Recharge will compete against the likes of the Kia EV6 and the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 5. The vehicle will be launched through Metaverse. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Jehan Daruvala scores sixth podium of the season in France
     Next 
    Weekly news round-up: New Maruti S-Presso launched, Citroen C3 prices revealed, Maruti Grand Vitara unveiled

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volvo XC40 Recharge Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Citroen C3

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volvo XC40 Recharge
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Volvo XC40 Recharge

    ₹ 74.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    26th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volvo-cars
    • other brands
    Volvo XC40

    Volvo XC40

    ₹ 39.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volvo-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volvo XC40 Recharge to be launched in India next week