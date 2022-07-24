Volvo XC40 Recharge to be launched in India next week

- Will be assembled in India

- Deliveries are expected to commence in October

Post much wait, Volvo will announce prices for its all-electric SUV, the XC40 Recharge on 26 July. The deliveries for the vehicle will commence in October 2022. Interestingly, the Volvo XC40 Recharge will be locally assembled at the company’s facility in Hosakote, Bengaluru.

Mechanically, the upcoming Volvo XC40 Recharge gets two electric motors which are powered by a 78kWh battery pack to generate 402bhp and 660Nm of torque. The electric vehicle is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in 4.9-seconds, while the top speed is electronically restricted to 180kmph. Volvo claims that the XC40 Recharge will deliver a driving range of 418kms according to the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) cycle.

Post launch, the XC40 Recharge will compete against the likes of the Kia EV6 and the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 5. The vehicle will be launched through Metaverse.