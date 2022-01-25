Tata Tiago i-CNG launched – Why should you buy?

Tata Tiago is the bread and butter product for the Indian automaker. The company marked its debut in the CNG segment with the newly launched Tiago i-CNG. The vehicle is available in XE, XM, XT, XZ+, and XZ+ dual-tone options. Here are the reasons to buy the newly launched Tata Tiago i-CNG in India.

What’s good about it?

Tata Tiago i-CNG is available across all variants except for the XZ and NRG variants, thereby offering more options to potential buyers. Depending on the variant, the Tiago i-CNG offers a contrast black roof option, black and beige interior theme, eight-speaker Harman-Kardon sourced music system, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, height-adjustable driver seat, and more.

What’s not so good?

The CNG variants of the Tiago command a premium of Rs 90,000 over the ICE version. Although its competitors offer a manual transmission in the CNG option, the Tiago CNG with an AMT option would have helped the brand in further differentiating itself from the rest.

Best variant to buy?

We love the fact that there is something for everyone and the wide range of variant options fits every buyer’s requirement. Therefore, depending on individual preferences customers can opt from either of them.

Specification

Petrol

1.2-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated – 72bhp at 6,000rpm and 95Nm of torque at 3,500rpm

Five-speed manual transmission

Did you know?

The i-CNG unit features a single advanced ECU unit that ensures seamless shifting between CNG and petrol, and also maintains optimum air-fuel ratio for superior performance and high fuel efficiency. Moreover, the system is also capable of automatically switching from CNG to petrol mode in case of gas leaks.