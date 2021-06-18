Hotter Porsche Cayenne breaks Nurburgring lap record; beats Audi RS Q8

- Lapped the 20.832 kilometres loop in 7:38:925 minutes

- Would be the new range-topper with more than 600 horsepower

Porsche is cooking up a hotter version of Cayenne. And what better way to announce the upcoming more potent, more powerful and hardcore version of the coupe-SUV than breaking a Nurburgring lap record. That’s exactly what the sorcerers at Stuttgart did. The yet-to-be-named hotter version of the Cayenne Coupe has clocked the fastest Nurburging lap (in the SUV, off-roader, and pick-up category) with a time of 7:38:925 minutes beating the Audi RS Q8’s time of 7 minutes and 42.2 seconds.

Of course, it was Lars Kern at the helm when the impending range-topper of the Cayenne line-up went around the 20.832 kilometres loop of the Nordschleife. Porsche reveals that the record-breaking Cayenne is based on the Cayenne Turbo Coupe, although it is ‘more systematically designed for maximum longitudinal and lateral dynamics’ – whatever that translates into. Selecting the Cayenne Coupe for the task was an obvious choice owing to its lower centre of gravity.

What is powering this souped-up Cayenne? Your guess is as good as ours. But it is rumoured to have an output north of 600 horsepower (the RS Q8 had 592bhp on tap for its lap record). It would be in the same ballpark as the Turbo S E-Hybrid but will benefit from improved suspension setup, active aerodynamics, some weight-saving measures and will ride on 22-inch Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres.

More details and a full reveal of the upcoming hotter Porsche Cayenne Coupe will be revealed in the coming few weeks.