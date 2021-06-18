Mahindra XUV700 spied again; tail light design leaked

- The Mahindra XUV700 will be launched by the end of the year

- The model will be offered with petrol and diesel powertrains

Mahindra continues testing the new XUV700 ahead of its launch that will take place later this year. A new spy image shared on the web reveals the design of the SUV’s production-spec tail lights.

As seen in the spy image, the new Mahindra XUV700 will feature C-shaped LED tail lights. A few other notable design elements of the model’s rear profile include an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, a shark-fin antenna, a black applique running the width of the boot lid, rear wiper and washer, and a boot-lid mounted number plate recess.

Previous sightings of the 2021 Mahindra XUV700 hint that the model will receive an all-new design, with LED DRLs that double up as turn indicators, a new grille with six vertical slats, fog lights, new alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, flush-fitting door handles, and A-pillar mounted ORVMs.

Inside, the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 is expected to come equipped with features like a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a fully digital instrument cluster, a three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, front seats with memory function, engine start-stop button, dual-tone upholstery, chrome door handles, a front arm-rest, and a rotary dial on the centre console.

The new Mahindra XUV700 is likely to be offered with 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines as well as manual and automatic transmissions. The AWD function will also be available on select variants. The XUV700 is a part of the brand’s plans to launch nine new models in the country by 2026, details of which are available here.

