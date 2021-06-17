Bugatti Chiron Super Sport - Now in pictures

For a record-breaking performance, the Bugatti Super Sport 300+ model already has its name etched right up on top. Then, the Chiron hypercar has authenticated itself as one of the finest luxury cars. And now, to combine the best of both worlds, the automaker has revealed the new Chiron Super Sport. Only 60 of these will be made, making it super rare to spot on the roads. So, here's its picture gallery.

Back in 2019, the 'Super Sport 300+', on which this new model is based, broke the 300mph (482.8kmph) speed barrier for production cars, bringing in a new top speed record of 304.77mph (490.48kmph)!

Like the '300+', the new Chiron Super Sport sports a similar design and features an extended tail section. This is quite instrumental in providing huge amounts of down-force.

Then, taking inspiration from the iconic EB 110 supercar from the nineties, this new model sports circular vents on the front fenders and the twin exhaust pipes at the back.

Besides, the automaker is offering a unique set of Y-spoke aluminium wheels that this supercar rides on, and these are exclusive to the Chiron Super Sport.

Inside, there's adequate use of carbon fibre along with generous use of polished aluminium and premium leather for panels. Bugatti says the interior is suitable for 'high-speed continental trips'.

Powering it is a quad-turbocharged 8.0-litre W16 petrol engine, producing monstrous 1,578bhp and 1,600Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The car is electronically limited, but still goes to a nail-biting top speed of 440kmph! Also, 0-100kmph can be clocked in just 2.4 seconds, 0-200kmph in 5.8 seconds, and 300kmph comes in just 12.1 seconds.

As mentioned before, the production of this hypercar will be limited to just 60 units, each of which is expected to cost over 2.5 million euros (approximately Rs 22 crore).