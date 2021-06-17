BMW 5 Series facelift to be launched soon: What to expect?

- The updated model will offer a longer wheelbase as compared to its predecessor

- Expected to be offered in one petrol and two diesel engine options

- Offers the latest tech features to compete strongly with its rivals

German luxury car manufacturer, BMW is gearing up to launch the 5 Series facelift in India on 24 June. The upcoming model gets a mid-cycle update with a revised set of features and fresh cosmetic highlights. The 5 Series facelift was showcased internationally in May last year. Post launch, the new 5 Series facelift will compete against the likes of Audi A6, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, and the Jaguar XF.

Visually, the fascia is adorned by new LED headlamps and twin L-shaped LED DRLs, which is flanked by a revised kidney grille with heavy chrome detailing. The full-LED headlights include adaptive cornering function and selective beam non-dazzling high beam with matrix technology. To further enhance the sporty character, the updated model will get a revised bumper that accentuates the sporty character. Owing to revised dimensions with a longer wheelbase, as compared to its predecessor the new model is expected to be longer by 27mm at 4,963mm. The updated model is available in two new colour options, such as - Phytonic Blue metallic and Bernina Grey Amber effect variants.

As for the interior, the vehicle will get premium upholstery and a 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and the latest generation of BMW iDrive infotainment system. Additionally, the Live Cockpit Plus feature includes iDrive Controller with touchpad, a navigation system, a multimedia system, two USB ports, Bluetooth/WiFi interface updates, and intelligent emergency call. Additionally, the vehicle will also offer a voice-controlled BMW intelligent personal assistant that can be activated via a spoken prompt.

BMW has not made an official announcement on the engine spec yet, and it is believed that the upcoming 5 Series might be available in one petrol and two diesel engine options. The petrol 530i will get a 249bhp producing 2.0-litre engine, while the 520d trim will get a 2.0-litre diesel engine that puts out 187bhp. The other diesel engine trim, the 530d will get a 3.0-litre engine which produces 261bhp. All three engine options will come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.