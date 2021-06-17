New Mercedes-Benz S-Class Launch Edition limited to 150 units; 50 per cent units booked

- Sold in India as a CBU model

- Gets the special AMG Line kit

Mercedes-Benz India launched the latest iteration of its flagship luxury sedan, S-Class, in India today with a starting price of Rs 2.17 crore (ex-showroom). A total 150 units of the launch edition will be brought to India through the CBU route and the German carmaker states that it has already received bookings for over 50 per cent of this model.

The S-Class Launch Edition boasts of the AMG Line that offers special add-ons for the exterior as well as the interior. The cosmetic highlight of this special edition are the sporty front bumpers with horizontal struts on the lower air inlets and the massive gloss-black 20-inch alloy wheels. The chrome inserts on the side sills as well as on the rear bumper and the exhaust tips are all the fancy ingredients of the AMG Line.

Inside, the 12.3-inch fully digital driver’s display is commanded by the AMG-spec leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel and the premium Nappa leather upholstery. It is also equipped with active ambient lighting and a 3D Burmester sound system. Other features such as the 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen MBUX infotainment system, flush-fitted door handles, rear-axle steering, and rear passenger airbag further heighten the luxury and practical quotient of the new S-Class.

The standard Mercedes-Benz S-Class is offered with petrol as well as diesel powertrain. The 3.0-litre petrol engine develops 362bhp/500Nm torque while the oil burner puts out 326bhp/700Nm of peak torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission is a standard across the range.