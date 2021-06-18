CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Likely successor to the Ford Mondeo and Fusion spied testing

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    236 Views
    Likely successor to the Ford Mondeo and Fusion spied testing

    - First images of the successor to the Mondeo in Europe and Fusion in the US.  

    - The car is currently going through extensive testing in Europe and the US.  

    These spy pictures you are looking at here show a vehicle that has been denied to exist, until now that is. Our spies in Germany recently caught the very first images of the successor to the current Ford Mondeo in Europe and Fusion in the US. 

    Despite Ford’s constant affirmation, the current mid-size sedan (and estate) will not get a replacement; we can now show you what’s in fact coming. According to Ford America PR chief Mike Levine, the new Evos crossover – which was long thought to be the “new Mondeo / Fusion” – is only intended for China. There would be no plans to offer the Evos in other markets. When the Mondeo/Fusion retires in spring 2022, Ford fans would have to switch to the Kuga or the Mustang Mach-E. However, judging from the refined design of the Evos and the fact it got intensively tested in Europe and the United States, media was long guessing the car could make it to North America and the Old Continent. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Despite Levine’s rejection, our new spy shots of an additional sedan variant of the Evos will fire up discussions about a worthy successor to the current Mondeo (in Europe) and Fusion (in the US). While the whole car sits a lot lower, the front end of the prototype is identical to the Evos – but the rest of the car is completely different from the B-pillar to the rear. It’s got a sloping, Mondeo/Fusion-like roofline with a notchback and an overall more passenger car-like appearance. While the registration plate seems to be located in the same place as with the Evos, the third brake light of the “Mondeo/Fusion” peeps through the disguise of the boot while it is mounted atop the rear window at the Evos. We are not sure when the car comes and what its name will be. But we are pretty convinced the current Mondeo and Fusion will in fact get successors.   

    Right Rear Three Quarter
    Ford EcoSport Image
    Ford EcoSport
    ₹ 8.19 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Mercedes-Benz S-Class launched: Top feature highlights
     Next 
    Hotter Porsche Cayenne breaks Nurburgring lap record; beats Audi RS Q8

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 16.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW 5 Series Facelift

    BMW 5 Series Facelift

    ₹ 57.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 24th June 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • ford-cars
    • other brands
    Ford EcoSport

    Ford EcoSport

    ₹ 8.19 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Ford-Cars

    Ford EcoSport Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.61 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.93 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.26 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.52 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.67 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 9.14 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.34 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.17 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.81 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Likely successor to the Ford Mondeo and Fusion spied testing