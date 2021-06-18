Likely successor to the Ford Mondeo and Fusion spied testing

- First images of the successor to the Mondeo in Europe and Fusion in the US.

- The car is currently going through extensive testing in Europe and the US.

These spy pictures you are looking at here show a vehicle that has been denied to exist, until now that is. Our spies in Germany recently caught the very first images of the successor to the current Ford Mondeo in Europe and Fusion in the US.

Despite Ford’s constant affirmation, the current mid-size sedan (and estate) will not get a replacement; we can now show you what’s in fact coming. According to Ford America PR chief Mike Levine, the new Evos crossover – which was long thought to be the “new Mondeo / Fusion” – is only intended for China. There would be no plans to offer the Evos in other markets. When the Mondeo/Fusion retires in spring 2022, Ford fans would have to switch to the Kuga or the Mustang Mach-E. However, judging from the refined design of the Evos and the fact it got intensively tested in Europe and the United States, media was long guessing the car could make it to North America and the Old Continent.

Despite Levine’s rejection, our new spy shots of an additional sedan variant of the Evos will fire up discussions about a worthy successor to the current Mondeo (in Europe) and Fusion (in the US). While the whole car sits a lot lower, the front end of the prototype is identical to the Evos – but the rest of the car is completely different from the B-pillar to the rear. It’s got a sloping, Mondeo/Fusion-like roofline with a notchback and an overall more passenger car-like appearance. While the registration plate seems to be located in the same place as with the Evos, the third brake light of the “Mondeo/Fusion” peeps through the disguise of the boot while it is mounted atop the rear window at the Evos. We are not sure when the car comes and what its name will be. But we are pretty convinced the current Mondeo and Fusion will in fact get successors.