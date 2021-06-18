New Mercedes-Benz S-Class launched: Top feature highlights

German luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz has introduced the seventh-generation S-Class in India at a starting price of Rs 2.17 crore (ex-showroom, India). The new model is available in two variant options – the S450 and the S400d. The flagship sedan gets a wide range of convenience and first-in-world features. Read below to learn more about the top feature highlights.

Engine options

The new S-Class is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 450 4MATIC is powered by a 3.0-litre petrol engine that generates 362bhp between 5,500 - 6,100rpm and 500Nm of torque between 1,600 – 4,500rpm. The petrol trim is capable of sprinting from 0 to 100kmph in just 5.1 seconds. On the other hand, the 400d is powered by a 3.0-litre diesel engine that generates 326bhp between 3,600 – 4,200rpm and 700Nm of torque between 1,200 – 3,200rpm. The diesel version is capable of sprinting from 0 to 100kmph in 5.4 seconds. The top-speed for both the trims is restricted to 250kmph.

Convenience

The S-Class gets seamless door handles for the first time. These handles electrically extend as the driver approaches the vehicle or if the outer surface of the door handle is touched. The sedan gets the NTG7 MBUX which is believed to increase the computing performance by 50 per cent over the previous model. The portrait OLED head unit now provides a 64 per cent larger screen area in high resolution, alongside a redesigned 12.3-inch instrument cluster. The Mercedes me connect offers a high level of personalisation. As for security, apart from the PIN, the user can now also use fingerprint and voice recognition. The vehicle gets a new rear-axle steering angle of up to 4.5 degrees, which is particularly helpful in city areas while also offering better handling at higher speeds.

Interior

The vehicle offers Nappa leather upholstery with diamond cross stitch. The front and the rear seats offer 10 different massage programs to meet individual requirements. Interestingly, the vehicle offers the world’s first rear frontal airbag system for the two passengers in the rear seat. Moreover, the new S-Class offers Burmester 4D surround sound system with 30 loudspeakers and eight resonators. It also offers the latest Driving Assistance 5.0 feature with improved functions.