Kia India announces nationwide service camp from 21-27 July

- Kia will offer a 36-point free check-up to ensure vehicle readiness for the monsoon season

- The company has announced special offers on car care services, roadside assistance plans, and select genuine accessories

Kia India has announced a nationwide aftersales service initiative, called Ownership Service Camp, which will be held at all its authorised service outlets from 21-27 July, 2022. The company will offer its customers complimentary services and special offers on various aftersales initiatives through this camp.

As a part of the camp, customers can avail of an exhaustive 36-point check covering the exterior, interior, engine bay, underbody, and road tests of the vehicle. Some of the critical checks will include tyre condition, sunroof operation, engine oil, coolant, brake and clutch fluid, fuel line leakage, retorque of suspension nuts and bolts, engine performance, clutch and brake pedal play, as well as gear shifts in MT and AT. Customers availing of this will also get a complimentary car wash service. This comprehensive car health evaluation will be free of cost for customers.

In addition to the free car check-up and wash, the company is also offering offers on various aftersales initiatives including a 20 per cent discount on car care services, 10 per cent discount on retail RSA plans, and a five per cent discount on select genuine accessories. Customers can avail of this service by booking an appointment through the My Kia app, Kia India website, Kia Care toll-free number, or by directly calling the service outlet. Alternatively, customers can also take their vehicle directly to the outlet.

Commenting on this initiative, Hardeep Singh Brar, VP and National Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, 'At Kia, we aim to establish a strong bond with our customers by offering safety, comfort, and convenience in their ownership cycle. With this specially curated Ownership Service Camp for our patrons, we are trying to ensure the excellent health of their cars by providing car check-up services. With this car health drive, we want to further strengthen the bond with our esteemed customers by providing them with a hassle-free ownership experience even during the monsoon season. We have a short but rich history of offering customised and beneficial service initiatives to our customers, which adds delight to the ownership journey. We will continue to introduce many such customer-focused initiatives in the future as well.'