Skoda Kushaq completes one year in India; celebrates with new feature updates

Skoda Kushaq marks its first anniversary in India with a series of new feature updates. The Kushaq was the first product to be introduced under Skoda Auto’s India 2.0 project. Read below to learn more about what’s new in the Skoda Kushaq.

What’s on the feature list?

The Kushaq now gets a new headliner in the cabin along with a tyre pressure monitoring system as standard across the range. The vehicle now gets an eight-inch infotainment system with knobs and buttons for select functions. Further, the 1.0-litre TSI engine is now equipped with start-stop recuperation system which claims to offer improved fuel efficiency figure by seven to nine per cent.

Skoda India introduced the non-sunroof (NSR) Style variant which is positioned between the Ambition and the Style variants. The NSR Style variant is based on the 1.0-litre TSI Style variant and the feature list includes a four-dial medium analogue instrument cluster and a six-speed manual transmission.

The Style sunroof version gets an eight-inch Skoda Virtual Cockpit for the driver’s instrument console in place of analogue dials. Overall, the Skoda Kushaq is available in five variant options: Active, Ambition, Style (NSR), Style, and Monte Carlo.

What’s under the hood?

The Skoda Kushaq is available in two petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre TSI is available with a six-speed manual and six-speed torque converter options, while the 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine gets a six-speed manual and seven-speed DSG options.

Commenting on the occasion, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India said, “The Kushaq is the hero of India 2.0 and one year on, it has been instrumental in Skoda Auto India climbing one sales peak after another, with a legion of happy and satisfied customers. In line with our customer-centric approach, we use this landmark occasion in the Kushaq’s life cycle to introduce a host of updates that further enhance the user experience and all-new variants providing more value to our fans and users.”