CarWale
    AD

    Discounts of up to Rs. 35,000 on Tata Safari and Harrier

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    8,828 Views
    Discounts of up to Rs. 35,000 on Tata Safari and Harrier

    - Can be availed till 30 April 2023

    - Offers exchange bonus up to Rs. 25,000 

    Tata Motors is offering assured benefits of up to Rs. 35,000 on its SUVs, the Safari and Harrier. The benefits are in the form of exchange bonuses and corporate discounts and can be availed till 30 April 2023. 

    Discounts on the Safari and Harrier include an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000. These offers may vary depending on the variant, dealership, and region. Therefore, interested customers may reach out to their nearest dealership to know more about the offer. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Under the hood, both SUVs are powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. This engine comes paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter. The Kryotec motor is now been updated to comply with the BS6 2.0 and RDE norms. 

    Apart from this, Tata Motors recently launched the 2023 Red Dark Editions of the Safari and Harrier. The SUVs now come equipped with a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Moreover, it also gets features like a 360-degree camera, an illuminated panoramic sunroof, and ventilated cum power-adjustable front seats. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra XUV300 prices hiked by up to Rs. 67,600
     Next 
    2024 Porsche Cayenne bookings open in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Harrier Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33473 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32894 Views
    147 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    ₹ 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    ₹ 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    ₹ 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    ₹ 10.57 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    ₹ 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner
    Toyota Fortuner
    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    ₹ 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    ₹ 95.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19th APR
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    ₹ 4.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13th APR
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    ₹ 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th APR
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    ₹ 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    ₹ 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    ₹ 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Comet EV
    LAUNCHING SOON
    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i

    ₹ 90.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    ₹ 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Harrier Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai ₹ 18.29 Lakh
    Bangalore ₹ 19.02 Lakh
    Delhi ₹ 17.85 Lakh
    Pune ₹ 18.29 Lakh
    Hyderabad ₹ 18.57 Lakh
    Ahmedabad ₹ 17.04 Lakh
    Chennai ₹ 18.25 Lakh
    Kolkata ₹ 17.60 Lakh
    Chandigarh ₹ 16.75 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33473 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32894 Views
    147 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Discounts of up to Rs. 35,000 on Tata Safari and Harrier