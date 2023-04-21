Discounts of up to Rs. 35,000 on Tata Safari and Harrier

- Can be availed till 30 April 2023

- Offers exchange bonus up to Rs. 25,000

Tata Motors is offering assured benefits of up to Rs. 35,000 on its SUVs, the Safari and Harrier. The benefits are in the form of exchange bonuses and corporate discounts and can be availed till 30 April 2023.

Discounts on the Safari and Harrier include an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000. These offers may vary depending on the variant, dealership, and region. Therefore, interested customers may reach out to their nearest dealership to know more about the offer.

Under the hood, both SUVs are powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. This engine comes paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter. The Kryotec motor is now been updated to comply with the BS6 2.0 and RDE norms.

Apart from this, Tata Motors recently launched the 2023 Red Dark Editions of the Safari and Harrier. The SUVs now come equipped with a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Moreover, it also gets features like a 360-degree camera, an illuminated panoramic sunroof, and ventilated cum power-adjustable front seats.