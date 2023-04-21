CarWale
    Mahindra XUV300 prices hiked by up to Rs. 67,600

    Haji Chakralwale

    Mahindra XUV300 prices hiked by up to Rs. 67,600

    - This is the second price revision since BS6 2 update

    - XUV300 is available with two powertrains

    Mahindra has rolled out yet another price update for its compact SUV, the XUV300. This is the second price revision since the BS6 Phase 2-update of the SUV. Last month, the prices were increased by up to Rs. 22,000.

    The recent price hike of the XUV300 ranges from Rs. 29,900 to Rs. 67,600. For context, the petrol variants witness a hike of Rs. 29,900 to Rs. 34.201. Whereas, the diesel variants see a jump in price from Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 67,600, depending on the variant you choose. Now, with the latest hike, the XUV300 ranges from Rs. 8.41 lakh to Rs. 14.60 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) in India. Notably, the W4, W6, and W8 (O) AMT dual-tone variants with petrol engines do not get any price increment.

    Under the hood, the XUV300 is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former is capable of producing 109bhp and 200Nm of torque, while the latter churns out 115bhp and 300Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the transmission options include a six-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit.

    The XUV300 is available in four variants, namely, W4, W6, W8, and W8 (O). Listed below are the new variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the XUV300:

    VariantEx-showroom price (Rs.)
    W4 1.2 Petrol8,41,499
    W6 1.2 Petrol9,99,996
    W6 1.2 Petrol AMT10,85,000
    W8 1.2 Petrol11,45,999
    W8 (O) 1.2 Petrol12,68,700
    W8 (O) 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone12,87,300
    W8 (O) 1.2 Petrol AMT13,36,900
    W8 (O) 1.2 Petrol AMT Dual Tone13,21,000
    W4 1.5 Diesel9,90,300
    W6 1.5 Diesel11,03,550
    W6 1.5 Diesel AMT12,35,400
    W8 1.5 Diesel13,04,900
    W8 (O) 1.5 Diesel13,90,900
    W8 (O) 1.5 Diesel Dual Tone14,05,900
    W8 (O) 1.5 Diesel AMT14,59,599
    Mahindra XUV300
    Mahindra XUV300
    ₹ 8.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
