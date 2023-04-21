CarWale
    BMW Group witnesses positive growth in EV division

    -         83 per cent growth in the first quarter of 2023

    -         64,647 units of fully-electric vehicles delivered already 

    The BMW Group has managed positive growth in the global sales of fully-electric vehicles in the first quarter of 2023. With a total of 64,647 fully electric BMW and Mini vehicles delivered this year, the German carmaker saw a growth of 83.2 per cent compared to the same months last year.  

    According to the official global sales release, the BMW brand alone delivered 55,979 EVs in the first quarter of 2023, which is 112.3 per cent more than they did in the first quarter of 2022. The EVs under the Bavarian carmaker umbrella managed positive growth despite the overall sales for the BMW Group (including BMW, Mini, Rolls Royce, and Motorrad) being down by 1.5 per cent. As for the M Division, the sales went up by 18.9 per cent with 46,430 units delivered. Sales for the Mini brand decreased by 9.2 per cent. Meanwhile, Rolls-Royce delivered 1,640 vehicles in the first quarter of 2023.  

    The BMW Group plans on offering one fully-electric model in each segment in the coming years – by 2024, at least one in five of BMW’s new vehicles will have a fully-electric drivetrain. Adding to this, by 2025, one in four newly delivered vehicles will be a BEV, with about one in three BEVs by 2026. These EVs will follow the Neue Klasse plan previewed by the BMW Group with their recent range of concept cars.  

    The next major BEV to roll out from Munich would be the electric 5 Series (or i5). Following this will be the all-electric iX2 and the electric 5 Series Touring. Also, two new electric Mini models will be introduced by 2030, which will include the new Aceman and the electric Countryman.    

