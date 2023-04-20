Maruti Suzuki’s value-added initiatives achieve 25 million customers

- Maruti Suzuki presently offers value-added services

- 25 million customers gained in FY 2023

One of India’s leading car manufacturers, Maruti Suzuki, is celebrating 25 million customers for its add-on services. Moreover, the value-added initiatives such as Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance, Subscribe, and Rewards have registered remarkable growth in FY23.

In the financial year gone by, the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe registered a Y-o-Y growth of 292 per cent in car subscriptions. Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance, a digital finance platform, helped disburse over Rs. 52,000 crore worth of loans to over 8.3 lakh customers. And, Maruti Suzuki Rewards, the 100 per cent digital, card-less customer loyalty program, on the other hand, celebrated its second anniversary with its customer base, reaching over 8.2 million members.

Speaking on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki has been delivering the ‘Joy of Mobility’ to customers for over 4 decades now. The company has evolved over the years, be it with the products that it offers, or the services it provides to enhance customer experiences. With customer-friendly initiatives such as Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance, Subscribe, and Rewards program, the company has set a benchmark in the industry and strengthened the trust that customers have in the brand. I am delighted with the response these new initiatives have received from customers. With an increasing number of sales outlets, digital platforms, and path-breaking products and services, Maruti Suzuki is confident that it will be able to empower more people with new ways of owning a car.”