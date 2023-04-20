CarWale
    Citroen new SUV christened C3 Aircross; India debut on 27 April

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    14,928 Views
    Citroen new SUV christened C3 Aircross; India debut on 27 April

    - Citroen’s first three-row SUV

    - Will be based on the C3

    Citroen India has revealed the first teaser image of its three-row SUV. Christened as the ‘C3 Aircross’, the new SUV will make its India debut on 27 April. It will be developed and manufactured locally in India and will sit between the C3 and C5 Aircross in the brand’s portfolio. 

    Citroen C3 Aircross: Exterior styling and dimensions

    The single teaser image reveals that the C3 Aircross will retain the same family face. This will include a split headlamp setup with integrated daytime running lights, a horizontal chrome grille, and plastic cladding on the bumpers. Since it is a Citroen, we expect it to be offered in multiple vibrant colour options in monotone and dual-tone combinations. In terms of dimension, it will be longer than the C3 but shorter than the C5 Aircross. 

    Citroen C3 Aircross: Expected features

    The talking point of C3 Aircross’ cabin will be the addition of third-row seats. Will it be a six-seater or a seven-seater? That remains a mystery till 27 April. Besides this, it is also likely to be equipped with the brand’s 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that gets wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other features that we can expect on the C3 include a digital instrument cluster, a rear wiper, a height-adjustable driver seat, and electrically-adjustable ORVMs. 

    C3 Aircross engine options

    Citroen currently has two petrol engines in its kitty. These include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and a 1.2-litre turbo petrol unit. The former generates 80bhp whereas the latter is good for 109bhp. These are paired with a five-speed manual and a six-speed manual gearbox, respectively. It remains to be seen if the C3 Aircross will benefit from an automatic transmission. The variants could also be named as per the current nomenclature, Live and Feel.

    Citroen C3 Aircross rivals

    The C3 Aircross will fall in the price category which is currently dominated by the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. However, the C3 will also face rivalry from mid-size SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos

    Citroen C3 Aircross Image
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Citroen C3 Aircross Gallery

