    New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 official bookings open

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    653 Views
    New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 official bookings open

    - Will be powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine with manual and AMT gearboxes

    - To be launched on 18 August, 2022

    Maruti Suzuki has opened the official bookings of the new Alto K10. Interested customers can now book the new Alto across Arena showrooms for Rs 11,000. The new Alto K10 will be launched on 18 August and is most likely to be offered in seven variants

    To be underpinned by the new Heartect platform, the new Alto will be retailed alongside the existing Alto 800 but will be bigger in dimensions than the outgoing model. Based on the teaser image and leaked pictures, the K10 will sport a massive single-piece front grille flanked by oval-shaped halogen headlamps. The hatchback will be equipped with steel wheels with covers, square tail lamps, and fender-mounted turn indicators. 

    Inside, the cabin is expected to follow an all-black theme with a floating touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a manual air conditioner, and centre-mounted controls for power windows. 

    The Alto K10, as the name suggests will mark the comeback of the 1.0-litre petrol engine that also powers the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. The motor will produce 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. The transmission duties will be handled by a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. Upon launch, the new Alto K10 will go up against the Renault Kwid.

    Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10 Image
    Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10
    ₹ 3.50 - 5.50 Lakh
    Estimated Price
