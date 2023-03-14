CarWale
    2023 Hyundai Verna safety features revealed; ADAS confirmed

    Jay Shah

    - To be equipped with level 2 ADAS features

    - Will be launched in India on 21 March

    Hyundai India has revealed the list of safety features that will be offered with the new Verna. The sedan will be equipped with 30 standard features, level 2 ADAS, and other passive features, thus taking the total count to over 65 features. 

    All the variants of the new Verna will be equipped with over 30 standard safety features. Some of the highlight features are as mentioned below: 

    • Six airbags
    • Three-point seat belt and reminder for all seats
    • Automatic headlamps
    • Keyless entry
    • Rear parking sensors
    • Headlamp escort function
    • Lane change indicator
    • Speed-sensing door locks
    • Rear defogger
    • ABS with EBD

    The talking point of the new Verna is the introduction of level 2 ADAS features. It’s the second sedan in the segment, after the Honda City, to be offered with ADAS. Here’s what the new Verna will get. 

    • Forward collision warning with emergency braking
    • Adaptive cruise control
    • High beam assist
    • Blind-spot collision warning with avoidance assist
    • Lane departure warning
    • Lane keep assist
    • Driver attention warning
    • Lead vehicle departure alert
    • Rear cross traffic alert with avoidance assist

    Besides these active safety features, the Verna will also get a host of other passive features which will include cornering lamps, front parking sensors, rear disc brakes, a tyre pressure monitoring system, electro-chromic IRVM, hill-start assist, and an electronic parking brake. 

    The Hyundai Verna will make its India debut on 21 March. The bookings are open for Rs. 25,000, and the sedan can be booked in EX, S, SX, and SX (O) variants. 

