2023 Hyundai Verna safety features revealed; ADAS confirmed

- To be equipped with level 2 ADAS features

- Will be launched in India on 21 March

Hyundai India has revealed the list of safety features that will be offered with the new Verna. The sedan will be equipped with 30 standard features, level 2 ADAS, and other passive features, thus taking the total count to over 65 features.

All the variants of the new Verna will be equipped with over 30 standard safety features. Some of the highlight features are as mentioned below:

Six airbags

Three-point seat belt and reminder for all seats

Automatic headlamps

Keyless entry

Rear parking sensors

Headlamp escort function

Lane change indicator

Speed-sensing door locks

Rear defogger

ABS with EBD

The talking point of the new Verna is the introduction of level 2 ADAS features. It’s the second sedan in the segment, after the Honda City, to be offered with ADAS. Here’s what the new Verna will get.

Forward collision warning with emergency braking

Adaptive cruise control

High beam assist

Blind-spot collision warning with avoidance assist

Lane departure warning

Lane keep assist

Driver attention warning

Lead vehicle departure alert

Rear cross traffic alert with avoidance assist

Besides these active safety features, the Verna will also get a host of other passive features which will include cornering lamps, front parking sensors, rear disc brakes, a tyre pressure monitoring system, electro-chromic IRVM, hill-start assist, and an electronic parking brake.

The Hyundai Verna will make its India debut on 21 March. The bookings are open for Rs. 25,000, and the sedan can be booked in EX, S, SX, and SX (O) variants.