    Tata Motors offers discounts of up to Rs 65,000 in March 2023

    Tata Motors offers discounts of up to Rs 65,000 in March 2023

    - MY2022 models have maximum discounts

    - Tata registered 79,705 unit sales in February 2023

    Tata Motors is driving numbers in terms of sales and last month the brand did pretty well by clocking 79,705 unit sales. Now, the brand is offering various benefits in the form of cash discounts and exchange bonuses on its lineup to gain more market share.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Starting with the entry-level model from the Indian automaker, Tiago is offered with maximum benefits of up to Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 on its petrol and CNG guise, respectively, for all the variants manufactured in 2023. Meanwhile, for the MY2022 models, the petrol variants get a Rs 35,000 discount whereas the CNG variants are offered with a discount of Rs 40,000.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Then, the Tigor is available with benefits of up to Rs 25,000 for the petrol variants and Rs 30,000 for the CNG variants of MY2023 stock. For the model manufactured in 2022, Tigor gets discounts of Rs 40,000 and Rs 45,000 for the petrol and CNG variants, respectively.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Altroz, the premium hatchback, which is available in petrol and diesel variants, attracts offers of up to Rs 35,000. For the MY2023 model, Altroz has benefits of up to Rs 20,000 for all the petrol variants except for the DCA units which get a discount of Rs 25,000. On the other hand, the Altroz diesel variants are up for sale with a discount of Rs 25,000. That said, for the MY2022 models, the petrol variant without DCA is offered with a Rs 20,000 discount, while the DCA units get a discount of Rs 30,000. Finally, the MY2022 diesel variants have a discount of Rs 35,000.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Lastly, the SUV siblings, Harrier and Safari attract benefits of Rs 65,000 on all their variants of MY2022 stock. Whereas, the MY2023 models of the duo get a discount of Rs 35,000 for the BS6 Phase 1 units. Meanwhile, the BS6 Phase 2 units are available with a benefit of Rs 25,000.

    The abovementioned benefits include consumer and exchange discounts. These offers may vary depending on the region, dealership, model and other factors. We recommend contacting the nearest Tata-authorised dealership for more information.

