Citroen C3 wins the 2023 World Urban Car award

The Citroen C3, which has been made in India, received the 2023 World Urban Car award at the 19th World Car Awards ceremony. The winner was announced on 5 April at the opening of the 2023 New York Auto Show, following a vote by more than 100 international journalists from 32 countries.

The Urban Car category includes all the cars under 4.25mm in length that are on sale in at least two major markets across two separate continents. In India, Citroen has sold over 7,000 units of the C3 and in the South American market, it has sold almost 14,000 units since its launch in the summer of 2022.

Under the hood, the C3 is powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol and a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. The former is capable of producing 81bhp and 115Nm of torque while being paired to a five-speed manual gearbox. The latter, on the other hand, churns out 109bhp and 190Nm of torque with a six-speed manual unit on offer.

In recent news, a new Citroen SUV, which will be Hyundai Creta’s rival, has been confirmed to debut on 27 April in India.