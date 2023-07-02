Tata Nexon facelift spied with an LED light bar, tail light design leaked

- The Nexon facelift could arrive early next year

- Likely to be powered by a new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine

Tata Nexon facelift launch details and new spy shots

Tata Motors continues testing the facelifted Nexon ahead of its launch which is anticipated to take place early next year. New spy shots shared on the web reveal new features of the upcoming version of the brand’s sub-four metre SUV.

2023 Nexon exterior design

As seen in the images here, the Tata Nexon will get a V-shaped LED tail light design on either side, connected by an LED light bar running the length of the bootlid. A look at the front profile of the model reveals a new LED DRL design and LED headlamps. Previous spy images have also revealed crucial details of the upcoming sub-four metre SUV.

New Nexon facelift interior and features

Based on the earlier sightings, we expect the 2023 Nexon to come equipped with features such as a new fully digital instrument console, a new gear lever for the AT variants, a new touch display for AC functions, a two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 360-degree camera.

Upcoming Tata Nexon facelift engine and specifications

The Nexon is currently powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. That said, it could also introduce the new 1.2-litre petrol motor that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023, which produces a high output of 123bhp and 225Nm of torque. This motor could be paired with a seven-speed DCT (or DCA in Tata speak) unit.

