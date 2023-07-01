Citroen India announces monsoon service camp for July 2023

- Camp to run from 1 July to 31 July, 2023

- Special offers on accessories and spare parts

Citroen India has announced a month-long monsoon car service camp across all its authorised service centres. The campaign will be held from 1 July to 31 July, 2023 and can be availed by all Citroen vehicle owners.

Citroen monsoon camp – July 2023

Under this monsoon service camp, customers will be able to opt for a complimentary 40-point vehicle check-up along with a 10 per cent discount on accessories, spare parts, and select merchandise.

Citroen models in India

Citroen currently retails three vehicles in India namely, the C3, Citroen C5 Aircross, and the eC3. While the C5 Aircross is a diesel SUV, the C3 is the brand’s entry-level hatchback. The eC3 is the electric version of the C3 and rivals the Tata Tiago EV.

Upcoming Citroen SUV

In April 2022, Citroen unveiled the C3 Aircross in India. It sits below the C5 Aircross and will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The C3 Aircross will also be offered in a three-row seating layout and will be powered by the brand’s 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine.