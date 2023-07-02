Weekly news roundup: Kia Seltos facelift teased, Carens recalled, and Creta facelift spied

The month of June has ended on a high note with Kia dropping the first teaser video of the new Seltos, Hyundai beginning the test of the Creta facelift in India, and an important announcement by Mahindra on the five-door Thar. Here’s q quick rundown of all the events that mattered last week.

Kia Seltos facelift teased

Kia India released the first teaser video of the upcoming new Seltos. The video revealed quite a few new elements such as redesigned head and tail lamps, a digital instrument cluster, and a panoramic sunroof. The updated SUV will make its India debut on 4 July.

Hyundai Creta facelift spied testing

The Creta facelift was spotted testing for the first time on Indian soil. Wearing black sheets hiding the new front fascia, the new Creta is expected to make its India debut sometime later this year.

Kia Carens recalled

Kia India has voluntarily recalled a total of 30,297 units of the Carens MPV. The recall pertains to the units manufactured between September 2022 and February 2023 for a faulty digital instrument cluster.

Update on the launch timeline of the five-door Mahindra Thar

Mahindra has announced that the five-door Thar will not make its market launch this year. Instead, the automaker confirmed the launch of the bigger Thar in 2024.

Tata Safari facelift spotted with new alloys

Tata Motors is developing the facelift versions of the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari SUVs. This time around, we have spotted the Safari facelift that was spotted testing with a new set of alloy wheels.