    Kia Seltos facelift teased; panoramic sunroof confirmed

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    19,533 Views
    Kia Seltos facelift teased; panoramic sunroof confirmed

    - The Seltos facelift will be unveiled on 4 July in India

    - Will get a fully digital instrument console

    Kia Seltos facelift official teaser released

    Kia Seltos Facelift Rear View

    Kia India has released a teaser of the Seltos facelift ahead of its debut which is scheduled to take place on 4 July. The new teaser video reveals key details and features of the upcoming mid-size SUV that will lock horns with the Creta and Grand Vitara. Unofficial bookings are currently underway at select dealerships.

    2023 Seltos exterior design

    Kia Seltos Facelift Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    As seen in the teaser images, the facelifted Kia Seltos will get a redesigned fascia with a new grille, new LED DRLs that extend to the grille, a new skid plate, and a new bumper. The teaser also reveals the new LED tail lights and the LED light bar that will span the length of the tailgate.

    New Seltos interior and features

    Kia Seltos Facelift Dashboard

    Kia has also revealed a part of the Seltos facelift’s interior, where we expect an all-black theme for the GT Line variants and a dual-tone beige and black theme for the HT Line variants. Based on the teaser, features that are visible includes a panoramic sunroof and a new single-piece unit dominating the dashboard, which includes a touchscreen infotainment system and a new fully digital instrument cluster. 

    Kia Seltos Facelift Sunroof/Moonroof

    The centre console has been tweaked too, where all the buttons have been shuffled, and the display has grown in size. Elsewhere, the model will get paddle shifters, a 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control, and new AC vents.

    Facelifted Seltos engine and specifications

    Kia Seltos Facelift Instrument Cluster

    The engine options on the new Seltos facelift are likely to include the same 1.5-litre, NA petrol motor and the 1.5-litre diesel mill. Also up for offer could be a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with an iMT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit.

    Kia Seltos Facelift Image
    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
