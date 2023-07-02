CarWale
    Seltos to be unveiled on 4 July; top features Kia Carens facelift might borrow

    Desirazu Venkat

    Seltos to be unveiled on 4 July; top features Kia Carens facelift might borrow

    Upgraded Seltos to be unveiled 

    The Kia Seltos is coming to India next week in an upgraded avatar. It will get an updated feature list, revised exterior design, and possibly the new 1.5-litre GDi turbo petrol engine mated to a seven-speed DCT. While this is the biggest update for Kia India’s opening batsmen, its upgrades hint at what will come along when the Kia Carens MPV is updated, possibly in 2024.

    Dashboard

    Will Carens carry over Kia Seltos’ upgrades?

    Among the features revealed so far, we know that the Seltos facelift is getting Level-2 ADAS, an HD quality digital instrument cluster, a new infotainment system, and a dual-zone climate control system. Each of these features was expected as they are now common in the segment but the dual-zone system is something completely new and will be the first among its peers. We expect all of these features to be offered on the updated Carens when it is launched. We will, of course, get the full feature list for the Seltos when it is unveiled on 4 July and that should in turn paint a clearer picture of what is coming in the Carens facelift. 

    1.5-litre GDi turbo petrol

    Currently, both cars use a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel with the gap left by the 1.4-litre turbo petrol still unfulfilled. Its place will be taken by the 1.5-litre Gdi turbo petrol that produces 158bhp/253Nm. This engine in the Seltos/Carens is expected to be offered with a six-speed iMT and a seven-speed DCT. 

    Kia Carens competition   

    The Seltos and Carens compete in a similar price bracket. Thus, in addition to competing with each other, they also take on the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, and the Skoda Kushaq

