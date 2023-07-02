Kia Seltos facelift teased again; to get a matte green colour?

- India-spec 2023 Seltos to be revealed on 4 July

- Prices likely to be announced next month

Upcoming Kia Seltos facelift new teaser

Kia has released yet another teaser for the India-spec Seltos facelift ahead of its debut that will take place on 4 July. The new teaser reveals important details of the mid-size SUV’s exterior design.

2023 Kia Seltos exterior design

As seen in the images here, the new Kia Seltos facelift is likely to get a new matte green paintjob. The carmaker currently offers a matte black colour option in the Sonet and outgoing Seltos range. Elsewhere, notable elements include diamond-cut alloy wheels, body cladding all around, new LED DRLs, black B-pillars and roof rails, new wraparound LED tail lights and an LED light bar on the boot lid, a new rear bumper with faux dual exhaust tips and body coloured inserts, and what could be the GT Line badging on the lower right corner of the boot.

New Seltos interior and features

Inside, the facelifted Seltos will come equipped with features like a panoramic sunroof, a large single-piece unit on the dashboard housing the touchscreen infotainment system and new fully digital instrument console, dual-zone climate control, ADAS, a three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, and new AC vents.

Facelifted Kia Seltos engine and specifications

At the heart of the 2023 Seltos are likely to be the same 1.5-litre, NA petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel mill. Although unconfirmed, the model could also arrive with a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor. Once launched, the Seltos facelift will rival the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, MG Astor, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.