Kia Seltos facelift to get ADAS

- To make its India debut on 4 July

- First in the segment to get a dual-screen setup

While we are a few days away from the official launch of the Kia Seltos facelift, the internet is already flooded with spy images of the upcoming SUV. Recently, Kia also released a teaser video that reveals Seltos’ exterior and interior. Apart from this, it also confirmed that the updated Seltos will debut with an ADAS safety suite.

Kia Seltos facelift ADAS safety suite

As seen from the official teaser, the Seltos facelift gets a radar right below the front numberplate hinting at the ADAS suite. Moreover, the digital driver’s display shows signs of lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control. Additionally, it might get safety features like highway driving assist, forward collision assist, blind spot detection, and rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist. Internationally, Kia has already introduced the ADAS suite in the Seltos facelift and it is a part of the car’s standard feature list.

Kia Seltos interior and features

Earlier, the automaker teased Seltos’ interior that revealed the new dashboard with a large dual-screen setup, a new centre console, and a large panoramic sunroof. The large dual-screen setup will act both as an infotainment screen as well as a digital driver display. The steering wheel of the SUV remains the same as that of the outgoing model with mounted control, while the centre console houses multiple aircon and music control buttons.

2023 Kia Seltos launch date and rivals

Kia will introduce the facelifted Seltos in India on 4 July, 2023. Once launched, the SUV will lock horns with the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Honda Elevate.