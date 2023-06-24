CarWale
    Honda monsoon car check-up camp: All you need to know

    Ninad Ambre

    Honda monsoon car check-up camp: All you need to know

    - Annual Honda cars check-up camp

    - Provides various benefits to customers

    What is the Honda monsoon car check-up camp?

    Honda recently announced a monsoon car check-up camp across its dealerships in India. All Honda car owners can get their cars inspected and serviced at special discounted rates during this camp. It will continue till the end of this month. Here is everything you need to know about this service initiative.

    What's included in this Honda service initiative?

    All authorised Honda dealers will offer a complimentary 32-point car health check-up, which will indicate if any special attention is required. Then, customers can get an exclusive discount of 20 per cent on the purchase of wipers, tyres, and batteries.

    What are the other discounts that Honda customers can get?

    Furthermore, customers are eligible for an additional 15 per cent discount on headlamp treatment, under-body anti-rust coating, and front windshield treatment.

    Anything else being offered during the Honda service camp?

    Moreover, all workshops are offering a special monsoon package with a 20 per cent discount on the actual cost. This includes motocare treatment, anti-rust, front windshield treatment, headlight treatment, and silencer coating.

    Honda monsoon car check-up camp: All you need to know